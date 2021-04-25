iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Emerson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

