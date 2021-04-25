iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

