Italo (XTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $143,994.91

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 382.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $143,994.91 and approximately $16,897.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00271424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01046157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00657637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.15 or 1.00146784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,857,311 coins and its circulating supply is 17,857,311 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

