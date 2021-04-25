J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

