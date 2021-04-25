Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

