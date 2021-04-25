Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,579 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.