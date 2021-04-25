Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.88. 8,205,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

