Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,035,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

