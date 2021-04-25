Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €156.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

