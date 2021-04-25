Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $220.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $185.54.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

