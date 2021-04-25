Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brambles Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brambles in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BXBLY stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5519 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

