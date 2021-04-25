Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

