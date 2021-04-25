Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

