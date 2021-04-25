JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. JFrog has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.