John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JBT opened at $138.06 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

