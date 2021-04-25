Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

