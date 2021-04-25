Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

