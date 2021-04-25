JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 24,520 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

