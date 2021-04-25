JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 63,497 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

