JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Scholar Rock worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $34.46 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

