JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of WesBanco worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WesBanco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

