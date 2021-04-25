JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

