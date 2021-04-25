JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

