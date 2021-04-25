JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.64 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

