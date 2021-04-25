Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £104.60 ($136.66) target price on the stock.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

JET opened at GBX 7,975 ($104.19) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,966.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of -85.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

