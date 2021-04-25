Kadem Sustainable Impact Co.’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Kadem Sustainable Impact’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Kadem Sustainable Impact had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

