Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

