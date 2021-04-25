Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading 6% Higher

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.03. 1,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

