Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

