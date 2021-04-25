KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,667. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

