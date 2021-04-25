Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

RHM opened at €85.04 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €57.74 ($67.93) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -136.06.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

