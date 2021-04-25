Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.