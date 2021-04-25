KeyCorp Begins Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,465.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

