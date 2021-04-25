KeyCorp Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE LEA opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. Lear has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

