KeyCorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

