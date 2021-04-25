Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

