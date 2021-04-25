Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

