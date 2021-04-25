Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $773,257.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.