Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 33,007 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

