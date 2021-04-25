Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

