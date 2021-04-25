Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.24 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.34 and its 200-day moving average is $475.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

