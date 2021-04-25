Krilogy Financial LLC Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.