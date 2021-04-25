Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 14,261 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

