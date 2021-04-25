Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.44 ($87.58).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN opened at €70.25 ($82.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.81.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.