Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.71

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 18324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

