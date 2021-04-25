La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives $42.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,627. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

