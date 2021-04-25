Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

LMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

