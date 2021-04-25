Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

