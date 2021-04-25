Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.65.

LB opened at C$43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$43.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

