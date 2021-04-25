Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $184.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a 1-year low of $86.90 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

